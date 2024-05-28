On Tuesday, May 28, Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker seeking his release in the UAPA case being probed by the NIA.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA in 2022 when the anti-terror agency launched a massive crackdown on the banned Islamist. He is currently lodged in judicial custody. Earlier, Abubacker had sought bail on medical grounds from the trial court but his bail was denied. After that, the banned organisation’s former chief sought relief from The High Court but has been denied bail there as well.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain denied the bail while saying, “We hereby dismiss the appeal.” Abubacker sought his release on both merit as well as medical grounds.

In his plea, Abubacker contended that he was 70 years of age, and a cancer survivor who was battling Parkinson’s disease, and had made several visits to AIIMS during his custody. Thus, he should be granted bail on medical grounds.

However, the anti-terror agency NIA opposed the plea and stated that there were several cases against Abubacker and if released, nobody would depose against him.

The NIA apprehended Abubacker in September 2022 as part of a national operation to crack down against the now-banned organization. The agency charged him with violating the provisions of the Indian Penal Code Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The FIR in the case was registered under sections 120B and 153A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 17, 18, 18B, 20, 22B 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the agency, the PFI, its members and office bearers hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for committing acts of terror across the country and were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadre for this purpose.

On September 27, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India banned the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliated fronts with immediate effect for a period of five years by exercising its powers under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).