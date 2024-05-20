Days after the Aam Aadmi Party got embroiled in the Swati Maliwal assault case after the Rajya Sabha member alleged that she was assaulted by the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, another case of AAP workers manhandling journalists has come to the fore.

Delhi Police on Monday (May 20) reportedly visited the AAP office situated in the national capital after Times Now journalist Aakanksha Khajuria and video journalist Radha Krishna dialled 100 to register a complaint against the party. The report said Khajuria and Krishna were allegedly misbehaved by AAP workers while reporting the Enforcement Directorate’s submissions to the Home Ministry.

According to Times Now reporters, the victims were misbehaved with by the AAP workers when they had sought Durgesh Pathak’s reaction to the Enforcement Directorate dossier that said AAP had violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Representational of People Act (RPA) by receiving foreign donations of Rs 7.08 crores from 2014 to 2022.

The current incident, unfortunately, comes hot on the heels of the Swati Maliwal assault case wherein Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar had been accused of assaulting the Rajya Sabha MP while she was at the CM’s residence to seek an audience with him.

Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide of assaulting her

Earlier last week, on 13th May, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal accused the Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal’s personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.” According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

“I went inside the camp office and called CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him,” the FIR read. “I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room and sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me,” Swati Maliwal said.

“He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. To protect myself I pushed him away with my legs,” she said.