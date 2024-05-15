On May 14, Tuesday, a video went viral on X (formally Twitter), wherein senior journalist Ashok Shrivastav, working with a state-owned Doordarshan news channel, is heard reiterating how the Congress has never shied away from exhibiting its anti-Hindu policies and unapologetic Muslim appeasement. In a brief 0.38-second clip, the journalist recounts an anecdotal experience from the UPA administration that revealed the Congress party’s long-standing anti-Hindu sentiment, despite the party’s best efforts to portray itself as a pro-Hindu party before every election.

The clip was shared on X by author Anand Ranganathan on May 14.

During the Congress regime, I was summoned by a top Doordarshan official and told that my kalawa [sacred Hindu thread] must not be visible on the screen. I refused to remove my kalawa. It is my identity; it is a matter of pride for me. – @AshokShrivasta6, Anchor and Journalist pic.twitter.com/59imJ5H2Mc — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 14, 2024

In the clip, an anchor is heard asking journalist Ashok Shrivastav about the ideological stands of political parties before being asked to elaborate on the Congress party’s ideologies as an example. The DD news journalist recalls his one particular day at work when the UPA was at the helm of affairs. He said, “One day, in the year 2006-2007, a top Doordarshan official summoned me and because I wear a Kalava around my wrist, he told me that my kalawa (sacred Hindu thread) must not be visible on the screen. I refused to remove my kalawa. It is my identity; it is a matter of pride for me, he added.

Deepak Chaurasia exposes Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy on OBC representation in media

Notably, in a recent show on ‘India TV’, senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia, hailing from the OBC community, exposed the hypocrisy of the Congress leader on its poll plank by sharing an anecdotal incident. Chaurasia, who had a long stint in ‘Zee News’, revealed that despite being an ‘OBC journalist’, he had to endure hardships in the UPA era and was abruptly fired when he was the DD head in 2004.

Senior DD journalist Ashok Shrivastava came out to back Chaurasia’s assertions. Taking to X, the veteran Journalist wrote, “Today, Deepak Chaurasiya publicly acknowledged that in 2004, as soon as the Congress government, led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, came into power, he was removed from Doordarshan despite being an OBC journalist. I revealed this disclosure in my first book, #NarendraModiCensored.”