The security forces have released the photographs of all three terrorists, captured on CCTV footage, who are believed to have attacked the Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district last week. The attack had claimed the life of Corporal Vikky Pahade while four of his colleagues were injured.

As per reports, all three terrorists used high-powered assault rifles, United States-made M4s and Russian-made AK-47s, in the attack. So far the investigation has revealed that an Ex-Pakistani Army commando and a Pakistani terrorist were involved in the Poonch terror attack.

The security forces have identified the three terrorists as Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani terrorist named Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the code-name of the commander of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Notably, the former Pakistani Army commando, Illiyas also goes by the code name ‘Fauji’.

Earlier, the security forces released the sketches of two terrorists involved in the Poonch attack on the IAF convoy. According to the sketch released by the J&K Police, Hamza is a man aged between 30 to 32 years, of medium build, and fair complexion, with a neatly trimmed haircut. He was last spotted dressed in a Pathani suit accompanied by a brown shawl and carrying an orange bag. A reward of ₹ 10 lakh has been announced for any information that leads to his arrest.

India Today citing sources reported that the terrorists carried out attacks for the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an affiliate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sources added that a massive search operation is underway in the forests of Rajouri and Poonch to track the terrorists down. So far, the officials have narrowed down on several suspects and have questioned multiple persons over their links with the three terrorists.

Notably, the PAFF is a Jaish-backed terror group. It also claimed responsibility for the attack on an Army vehicle that killed four soldiers in Poonch in December last year.

The assault on the IAF convoy on May 4th came after a series of terrorist incidents in the Poonch and Rajouri regions in recent weeks. Among these attacks was one in the Shadra Sharief area of Rajouri, where a 40-year-old government employee was fatally shot outside a mosque.

The 40-year-old man identified as Mohammad Razak worked with the social welfare department. It was revealed that his attackers used a United States-made M4 assault rifle and also a pistol. When the attack unfolded, Md Razak was accompanied by his brother who is a soldier in the Territorial Army.

A senior officer said that the terrorists tried to kidnap him but he managed to escape unhurt. According to security officials, the terrorist code-named Abu Hamza was behind that attack.

Prior to these attacks, two non-locals – a migrant worker from Bihar and a man from Dehradun – were targeted in the Anantnag and Herpora areas of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown on terrorism, Kashmir Police on 7th May killed the most wanted commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) Basit Ahmed Dar in an encounter in Redwani Payeen of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He was classified as an ‘A’ category terrorist and the NIA had announced a Rs 10 Lakh reward for details leading to his arrest. Kashmir Zone IGP, V K Birdhi stated that Basit was involved in more than 18 cases of killing of police personnel and civilians.