Former Lava MD Hari Om Rai sends imposter with heart issues to AIIMS for heart test to get extension of bail on medical grounds, FIR filed

Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint at Hauz Khas Police Station alleging that Rai sent another person to AIIMS in his name for a heart test on May 16

ANI
The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Lava’s former MD, Hari Om Rai for sending an imposter to AIIMS to get a heart test done for an extension of interim bail on medical grounds.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint at Hauz Khas Police Station alleging that Rai sent another person to AIIMS in his name for a heart test on May 16. On the basis of this complaint, an FIR has been registered.

The Delhi High Court on May 15 directed to get Rai’s heart test done. The test was scheduled for May 16. However, Rai did not turn up; instead, he sent another person to AIIMS.

It’s said that ED officers were waiting outside the cardiologist’s chamber. When they went inside to confirm that Rai did not turn up, they were told that Rai was inside and his test was being done. When the ED officers went inside to check, they found another person on the bed being checked by the doctors. He was identified as Naval Kishore Ram, who has heart issues.

The imposter told the ED officers that he was arranged by a doctor-based Vasant Kunj.

After this, Rai approached the ED and surrendered. Thereafter, his plea for an extension of interim bail was also withdrawn.

Rai was arrested on October 10 of last year in a Chinese Mobile Vivo money laundering case. He was granted three months of interim bail on medical grounds on February 16.

He moved a petition seeking an extension of interim bail before the Delhi High Court on May 6.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

