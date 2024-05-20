Monday, May 20, 2024
Chhattisgarh: First Imran abducted and raped a 13-year-old Hindu child, now, his relatives say the victim and her sisters are all ‘characterless’ – Details

"Imran and that Hindu girl were in a relationship and they eloped together. It was not the case of kidnapping. Her father is unnecessarily trying to give a different color to the story" a relative of the accused said.

OpIndia Staff
Images of relatives of accused Imran Khan- Subhi Vishwakarma (X post)
14

The relatives of the now-arrested accused identified as Imran claimed on 20th May that the Hindu girl who was kidnapped and raped by Khan in February this year and her sisters are ‘characterless’. The family of the accused tried to justify his acts by demeaning the Hindu minor victim and her sisters.

OpIndia reported the incident on 28th February 2024. Imran was arrested by the police that day after he kidnapped a 13-year-old Hindu girl and took her to Uttar Pradesh and then raped her. He trapped the girl in a love affair and eventually kidnapped her on 8th February. The duo stayed in the same locality and Khan was believed to be working at a nearby mosque.

He took the girl to Uttar Pradesh and after the parents of the girl filed a police complaint, he dropped the girl back at the city’s railway station on 12th February. It was later revealed by the victim that Imran told her that she was invited to her brother Kamran’s wedding which was slated to happen in Uttar Pradesh. However, Imran kidnapped her with the assistance of Kamran and then raped her.

The Police had then nabbed both the accused persons and booked them under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO.

On 20th May, Organiser reporter Subhi Vishwakarma went to the village where the family of the accused and the victim stayed. She talked exclusively to the family members of the accused who tried to blame and shame the minor victim as ‘characterless’. The relatives of the accused claimed that the duo were in a relationship and that the girl was “characterless”. They also claimed that the family members of the victim were unnecessarily trying to harass and trap the accused in some false case.

“Imran and that Hindu girl were in a relationship and they eloped together. It was not the case of kidnapping. Her father is unnecessarily trying to give a different color to the story. The girl and her sisters are anyway characterless. We see them daily. Today they are with one man, tomorrow they’ll be seen with another man. If we knew that Imran was talking to that girl, we would have asked him to stay away from her also because she is a Hindu,” the aunt of the now-arrested accused said.

Meanwhile, his grandmother also demeaned the girl and said that had they known about the matter, they wouldn’t have allowed it to happen.

Vishwakarma also met the father of the victim girl who stated that the girl is minor and hardly knows the roadways. “My daughter is minor and hardly knows anything. She doesn’t even know the way to the station. It was Imran who lured her and kidnapped her. Later her brought her back and knowing that a case had been filed in his name, he left her alone on the way and fled from the spot. He dropped her at Ulaspur railway station and asked her to reach home on her own,” father Sunil Majhi said.

The father also said that the accused had threatened the family to withdraw the police case, failing which he threatened that he would kill all of them.

The Organizer reporter during her visit to the village also discovered that several houses in the locality had been occupied by illegal immigrants and also Mazars there had been illegally constructed by demolishing government properties.

