On Tuesday, during an “Urgent Action for Rafah” protest, anti-Israel rioters clashed with police outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City.



Local media said that masked demonstrators hurled stones at security forces and threw smoke and firebombs over police barricades. Over 200 rioters joined the protest and the visuals emerging from the protest show fire erupting near the embassy premises. The violent protest left 18 Mexico City police officials injured.

Reports say that sixteen officers were rushed to the hospital with burns and other injuries, while two more were treated on the spot.



Multiple fires broke out near the embassy, causing damage to five bus stations, multiple shops, a police vehicle, and park benches.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Israel said, “There were no casualties but minor damage was caused in the vicinity of the embassy. Israeli diplomats were not harmed and small damage was done to the vicinity of the embassy.

The violent protest came in response to an Israeli attack on a displacement camp outside Rafah on Sunday, which reportedly killed 45 people. However, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the IDF targeted a closed structure that was away from the tent camp. He added that IDF is investigating if a secondary explosion, due to a nearby weapons cache, “exploded and ignited the fire”.

Notably, Mexico recently requested to join South Africa’s International Court of Justice action against Israel. The case seeks to “immediately halt” Israel’s operation against Hamas terrorists in Rafah.

Protests outside the Israeli embassy in Turkey

It is pertinent to mention that the violent protest outside the Israeli embassy came right after a similar protest was held outside the Israeli embassy in Turkey. On Monday (27th May) night, thousands rallied at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul to protest over Israel’s offensive in Rafah. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the building. Reports say that a group of demonstrators set fire to the Israeli embassy’s vicinity. The protestors raised “down with Israel” slogans.

Several demonstrators congregated near the American consulates in Istanbul and Turkey’s Adana province. Notably, Israel withdrew its diplomats from Turkey in October, over security concerns, although some of the lower-level officials resumed their work.

Later on Tuesday, several college students assembled on campuses in at least nine provinces, protesting against Israel’s operation in Rafah.

On Monday, a massive anti-Israel protest was organised outside the Israeli embassy in Paris. Over 10,000 demonstrators gathered a few hundred metres (yards) from the embassy in the heart of the French capital, chanting “We are all Gaza children,” “Free Gaza,” and other pro-Palestinian slogans. Protests took place on Monday in Madrid and Barcelona.