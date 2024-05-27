Monday, May 27, 2024
Jharkhand: Man walks in with a rifle in a bar in Ranchi, shoots dead the DJ, CCTV footage goes viral

The disturbing incident took place at the Xtreme Sports Bar in Ranchi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chutia police station.

Jharkhand: Man shoots West Bengal-based DJ Sandeep from close range inside a bar in Ranchi, disturbing CCTV footage goes viral
Jharkhand: Man shoots West Bengal-based DJ Sandeep from close range inside a bar in Ranchi, disturbing CCTV footage goes viral (Image Source - News18)
In the early hours of Monday (27th May), an unidentified assailant opened fire at a West Bengal-based Disk Jockey (DJ) from close range, resulting in the DJ’s death. The victim, a DJ named Sandeep, also known as Sandy, was rushed to RIMS but succumbed to his injuries.

The disturbing incident took place at the Xtreme Sports Bar in Ranchi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chutia police station. It unfolded at around 1 AM and was caught on camera. The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral on social media.

After receiving the information, Ranchi City DSP V Raman immediately rushed to the spot. According to the police, a clash erupted between two groups of intoxicated men over allegations of teasing girls. Later, one group called their friends, who arrived at the scene with batons and engaged in violent acts.

According to officials, four perpetrators stormed into Xtreme Bar and targeted DJ Sandeep. After the incident, they swiftly fled the scene. 

While the motive behind the murder remains unclear, reports indicate that the firing incident may have stemmed from an altercation that broke out earlier in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, a tense exchange quickly escalated into a minor skirmish. But it was seemingly diffused. However, the issue reignited during the bar’s closing hours. As Sandeep and his colleagues were exiting, the assailants returned and opened fire at point-blank range, resulting in the death of the Bengali DJ.

SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “A clash happened between customers and bouncers at the bar. It might be possible that one of those customers carried out this incident. We are searching for the culprits. The investigation is underway.”

The Police are analysing the CCTV footage, which has become a crucial piece of evidence in this case, to identify the culprits.

