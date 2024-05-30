On Wednesday, May 29, a fight ensued between some students at the Guru Nanak Dev Degree College at Mailoor on the outskirts of Bidar city in Karnataka after a few of them belonging to the Muslim community assaulted two Hindu students for raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Hindu student Nataraj attacked by Basheer Khan, Gafran, Sheikh Pasha, Bilal, and others for playing the "Jai Shri Ram" song at Bidar College.



The law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated with the appeasement policies of Siddaramaiah. pic.twitter.com/mS8v3UrcLs — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) May 29, 2024

The accused students were identified as Basheer Khan, Gufran, Anses, Sheikh Pasha and Bilal, while the two victims were identified as Natraj and Veerendra. Natraj is a minor as per the FIR lodged by the Bidar police.

SS of the FIR filed in the case (Source: X handle @MeghUpdates)

The New Indian Express quoted Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy as saying that the ruckus happened during a play practice session that the students were scheduled to organise as part of a youth festival on May 31 on the college campus.

During the practice session of the play, the two Hindu students chanted Jai Shri Ram, which was a part of the play’s script. The Muslim students took offence to this and assaulted the Hindu students. After this, the students of both communities started quarrelling on the campus, which resulted in physical altercations and manhandling between them.

The police arrived on the scene immediately and dispersed the two groups. Speaking about the ensuing fight between the students, Reddy said that the situation was fully under control and there was no need to impose prohibitory orders. Police security had been tightened in and around the college, he added.

A case had been registered at the Gandhi Ganj police station and the Hindu students who suffered injuries in the assault were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The college, meanwhile, cancelled the youth festival scheduled to be held on May 31, 2024.