Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slaps party worker for putting his hand around Shivakumar’s shoulder during campaigning, video goes viral

In the viral video, he appears to be exiting a vehicle which is surrounded by a crowd of party workers. Subsequently, a Congress worker attempts to put his hands around Shivakumar’s shoulders, prompting the latter to slap him

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slaps party worker during campaigning
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slaps party worker during campaigning (Screengrab from viral video, Source - Free press journal)
5

During his campaign trail, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slapped a party worker in Haveri, Karnataka, sparking a fresh controversy. The incident was caught on camera in which the Karnataka CM could be seen hitting a party worker after he put his hands around his shoulder trying to pose for a picture. After the video went viral, BJP slammed the leader for his action.

As per the information received, the worker in the video is a Congress Municipal member Allauddin Maniar

The incident reportedly took place when Shivakumar was campaigning for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Vinoda Asooti in Savanur town. In the viral video, he appears to be exiting a vehicle which is surrounded by a crowd of party workers. Subsequently, a Congress worker attempts to put his hands around Shivakumar’s shoulders, prompting the latter to slap him. After the Police officials intervened, Shivakumar walked away.

BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader asserting that this was not the first time when Shivakumar assaulted his party workers. 

BJP leader and Head of the party’s IT cell, Amit Malviya condemned the incident. Sharing the video, he criticised Shivakumar’s actions and highlighted previous instances where Shivakumar allegedly assaulted Congress workers. 

Taking to X, he wrote, “Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar’s shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car.” 

He added, “I wonder why do Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)… Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?” 

Additionally, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the grand old party claiming that the reason for these incidents is the “Nawabi mindset of Congress”. 

He wrote, “First Congress’ Jeevan Reddy slaps an elderly woman! Now DK Shivkumar slaps a congress worker. Nawabi mindset of Congress. Congress ki pehchaan – janta aur worker ka apman. Imagine if they are like this before elections what will they do after! Threaten voters, Abuse them, Beat them. Muhabbat Ki dukaan !!?? ECI pls act.” 

Earlier, T. Jeevan Reddy, a senior Congress leader and candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, sparked controversy when a video surfaced showing him slapping a woman during campaigning in a village within the Armur Assembly segment.

Jeevan Reddy reportedly slapped a woman, a laborer under the rural employment guarantee scheme, after she stated her intention to vote for the ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election. The BJP’s symbol is the lotus, a flower.

