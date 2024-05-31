An Air India Express crew member identified as Surabhi Khatun was arrested for purportedly smuggling nearly one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur by hiding it in her rectum. On the 28th of May, the DRI at Kannur International Airport intercepted Surabhi Khatun, a cabin crew member from Kolkata, who had arrived from Muscat. During the search, 960 grams of gold in compound form was recovered.

After being interrogated and completing all formalities, she was brought before the court and sentenced to 14 days in Kannur’s women’s prison. This is the first time in India that an airline crew member has been arrested for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum.

Meanwhile, an investigation is now underway and the information obtained thus far indicates that Khatun smuggled gold multiple times. The role of Kerala-based persons in the smuggling gang is also being probed.

Earlier this week, a similar incident was reported involving a Air India Express passenger. A Kottayam native woman who arrived at Kochi International Airport from Dubai in an Air India Express flight with illegal gold worth Rs 20 lakh was arrested by customs officials. The officials recovered gold biscuits weighing 261 grams tucked in her socks.