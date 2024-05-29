Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Kerala: Young actress files rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu, he calls it ‘attempt to extort money’

After the FIR was lodged, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the alleged crime was committed under its jurisdiction. Omar Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala police have registered a case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu for allegedly raping an actor multiple times, based on the woman’s complaint. On Tuesday (28th May), an officer of the Ernakulam Rural Police said that an investigation was launched after registering an FIR against the director based on the woman’s complaint, reportedly a young actor. Meanwhile, the director has rubbished the allegations claiming that it stems from personal enmity. 

According to the Police, the Kochi City police commissioner received the complaint. After the FIR was lodged, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the alleged crime was committed under its jurisdiction. Omar Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape), the official said.

After registering the case at Nedumbassery Police Station, the Police have recorded the statement of the victim. 

As per the police officials, in the complaint, it is alleged that Omar raped the complainant after taking her to several places between January and April this year. She added that the director promised to cast her in his movies. After raping her, the accused had also promised to marry her, the complaint further alleges. 

The Police officials have stated that Lulu, the sole accused in the case, will be summoned for questioning. 

Regarding the case, a Police officer said, “The victim first filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner. Based on the complaint, Palarivattom police conducted a probe. However, considering that the rape incident took place near Nedumbassery, the case was recently transferred to us. We have registered a case for rape under IPC Section 376. The statement of the victim has been recorded. Now film director, Omar Lulu, who is the sole accused in the case will be summoned for questioning.” 

Responding to the allegations, Omar Lulu has denied the sexual assault allegations against him. 

On Tuesday, he said that the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the young actor stem from personal enmity. He added that it could also be part of blackmail to extort money from him. According to Lulu, he had a close friendship with the actor, and she had acted in his last movie. He added that the complaint could be rooted in her resentment resulting from their severed friendship and the fact that she was denied a role in his ongoing project. He added that he would fully cooperate with the police investigation.

As per Onmanorama, Omar Lulu dismissed the allegations saying, “I have been friends with this girl for a long time. She accompanied me on many trips. However, there was a rift in our friendship, and we haven’t been in contact for six months. She also acted in my recent movie. Now, as the new movie started, she came forward with such a complaint. The motive behind such an accusation could be her frustration at not being given a chance in the film. Sometimes, it could also be part of an attempt to extort money.” 

