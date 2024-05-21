Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Kerala: Youth Congress leader Ashiq Badaruddin arrested for filming women inside washroom

Accused Ashiq Badaruddin is the general secretary of Youth Congress in Punalur block.

Arrested Ashiq Badaruddin, image via Malayalam News 18
In Kerala’s Kollam, a local Youth Congress leader named Ashiq Badaruddin has been arrested for capturing videos of women with a camera placed in a toilet. As per reports, Ashiq Badaruddin, a local Youth Congress leader working as a toilet operator in Thenmala was arrested after women complained of his attempts to capture videos.

Accused Ashiq Badaruddin is the general secretary of Youth Congress in Punalur block. After the complaint by the women, Badaruddin was arrested and produced in court by police. Police have seized his mobile phone.

As per reports, Ashiq (30), works as a toilet operator in Thenmala Dam. He allegedly placed a camera inside the women’s washroom. On May 21, some girls women who were visiting from Thiruvananthapuram noticed the camera and complained against Ashiq Badaruddin to the police.

Ashiq was later produced in court and remanded to police custody.

