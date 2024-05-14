On Monday, the 13th of May, Open AI announced the release of GPT 4 ‘o” (“o” for “omni”), the latest version of its artificial intelligence model behind ChatGPT.

The new model, GPT-4o, is an update to the company’s previous GPT-4 model. The model will be offered to unpaid users, allowing anyone to access OpenAI’s advanced technology via ChatGPT.

Say hello to GPT-4o, our new flagship model which can reason across audio, vision, and text in real time: https://t.co/MYHZB79UqN



Text and image input rolling out today in API and ChatGPT with voice and video in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/uuthKZyzYx — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024

GPT-4o will essentially transform ChatGPT into a digital personal assistant capable of real-time, voiced conversations. It will also be able to interact via text and “vision,” which means it will be able to examine and discuss screenshots, images, documents, or charts uploaded by users.

it is available to all ChatGPT users, including on the free plan! so far, GPT-4 class models have only been available to people who pay a monthly subscription. this is important to our mission; we want to put great AI tools in the hands of everyone. — Sam Altman (@sama) May 13, 2024

During the OpenAI Spring Update event on Monday, the company’s CTO Mira Murati said, “GPT-4o reasons across voice, text, and vision. And with this incredible efficiencies, it also allows us to bring the GPT-4o intelligence to our free users. This is something we have been trying to do for many, many months. It’ll be free for all users, and paid users will continue to have up to five times the capacity limits of free users.”

GPT-4o will be phased out and will support more than 50 languages around the world. The company also demonstrated the model’s real-time conversational speech.

According to OpenAI, the model can reply to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is comparable to human response time during a conversation.



The company also stated that GPT-4o achieves GPT-4 Turbo-level performance in text, reasoning, and coding intelligence whilst creating new high watermarks in multilingual, audio, and vision capabilities.

The AI chatbot can help the users in their everyday tasks including interview preparation, real-time translation, meetings, having light-hearted conversations, playing interactive games, and even singing songs for the users.

8. Rock Paper Scissors pic.twitter.com/br8CAwZCgZ — Madni Aghadi (@hey_madni) May 13, 2024

Features ChatGPT free users will have access to while using GPT-4o

In a blog post, OpenAI said that ChatGPT free users can now access features such as GPT-4 level intelligence, get responses(opens in a new window) from both the model and the web, analyze data (opens in a new window) and create charts, Chat about photos you take, Upload files (opens in a new window) for assistance summarising, writing or analyzing, Discover and use GPTs and the GPT Store, and build a more helpful experience with Memory.

According to the company, the number of messages that free users can send using GPT-4o will be limited based on usage and demand. When the limit is reached, ChatGPT will instantly switch to GPT-3.5, allowing users to continue conversations.

ChatGPT-4o to transform education, elevate the standard of the learning experience of students

With advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, ChatGPT has emerged as an effective tool for transforming learning experiences via AI conversations. It works on deep learning principles, using large-scale datasets to pre-train its language understanding abilities. Using this powerful AI conversational tool in education elevates the learning process to whole new heights, providing students and teachers with unique chances for growth and collaboration.

In one of the demonstration videos, Khan Academy founder Salman Khan and his son interacted with ChatGPT GPT-4o to learn maths. The duo shared their iPad screen with the new ChatGPT GPT-4o, and the AI spoke with them and helped them learn in real-time.

Did you hear? @OpenAI's newest model can reason across audio, vision, and text in real time.



How does GPT-4o do with math tutoring?🤔@salkhanacademy and his son test it on a Khan Academy math problem.



You can get AI-powered math tutoring right now with Khanmigo:… pic.twitter.com/8NXoh0SwtU — Khan Academy (@khanacademy) May 13, 2024

In another demo given during the Monday event, OpenAI’s research heads, Mark Chen and Barret Zoph, began with real-time chats with ChatGPT, demonstrating how the model can detect a user’s emotions and generate various emotive conversation styles. While showcasing Vision capabilities, Zoph wrote a math problem related to linear equations and asked ChatGPT to answer it step by step. The chatbot easily addressed the problem, while Zoph scribbled it down while chatting. GPT-4o can tailor its responses and information to meet the unique needs of each learner.

The next level ChatGPT may interest teachers. Take a look… pic.twitter.com/YDegCymPqr — Fixing Education (@FixingEducation) May 13, 2024

With AI tools like ChatGPT reaching every nook and corner of the world, it can certainly bring a revolution in the education sector globally. In India, particularly, where commercial coaching for IIT-JEE, NEET etc charge high tuition fees, the ChatGPT GPT-4o free-to-access model can make an impact and facilitate Indian students in their academic education and preparation for competitive exams.

Limitations of GPT-4o

In a blog post, Open AI said that “GPT-4o has safety built-in by design across modalities, through techniques such as filtering training data and refining the model’s behaviour through post-training. We have also created new safety systems to provide guardrails on voice outputs.”

It also evaluated GPT-4o in several categories including cybersecurity, Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN), persuasion and model autonomy. The company says that GPT-4o “does not score above Medium risk in any of these categories.” The company said that it recognises that GPT-4o’s audio modalities present a variety of novel risks.