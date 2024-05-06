Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeWorldPakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked; had...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked; had blackmailed him and threatened to kill him

An FIR has been registered at the Dandai Police station in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term), and 506/34 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked
Pakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked (Representational Image generated by Bing AI by OpIndia Staff)
12

On Sunday (5th May), Pakistan’s Bisham Police arrested three men on charges of sexually harassing and videographing a college boy naked. The incident unfolded in the Maira area of Bisham tehsil in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The accused also blackmailed the victim to leak his video and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the incident.  

An FIR has been registered at the Dandai Police station in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term), and 506/34 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, on Friday, 3rd May, the victim was returning after giving his intermediate examination when he was approached by the accused who were known to him. They lured him on the pretense of taking him to a riverbank where they attempted to sexually molest him. While the victim resisted, the accused videographed the boy in a naked state and threatened to make it public and kill him if he reported the ordeal.

Confirming the arrests, Station House Officer (SHO) Dandai Muhammad Arif Khan said that the trio named in the FIR were arrested and further interrogation was underway.

According to the FIR, the victim was sent to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham, on the day of the crime for medical examination.

Data collected by Sahil, an NGO dedicated to addressing child sexual abuse, reveals a disturbing trend: the majority of abusers are individuals known to the victims, such as acquaintances, neighbours, or even family members. 

Shockingly, religious teachers and clerics emerge as the primary perpetrators within institutional settings, surpassing even police officers, school teachers, or nuclear family members in the number of complaints filed against them, according to Pakistani news outlet Dawn. 

Incidentally, on 2nd April, a Pakistani man, Faisal Rafi, asked people on X (formerly Twitter) if they were raped or sexually abused by a Maulvi (Islamic priest/religious teacher). The question went viral quickly, and hundreds of people, irrespective of gender, responded by saying yes, shocking many. Faisal himself said yes to the question. He said the incident happened to him not at a madrasa but at his home.

The responses made it evident that physical and sexual assault by Maulvis is common in Pakistan, even among Muslims living in the UK. Even in India, such cases have emerged from time to time. In December 2023, a Maulvi named Muntazir Alam was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor girl who came to learn Urdu at a mosque in Hamirpur.

As per reports, primary data remains limited and organisations rely on media reports and police complaints but the trend over the past 20 years shows the gender divide of abused girls in madarsas is slightly higher than that of boys.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joins in instigating conspiracy theories about Hemant Karkare’s death during the 26/11 terror attack, wants a forensics investigation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict’: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod’s explosive revelation

OpIndia Staff -

‘No proof of Islamic terrorism’: Rana Ayyub whitewashes Islamists who brutalised Israelis in October 7 attack and regularly persecute Hindus

Amit Kelkar -

‘AAP received $16 million from Khalistani terror outfits’: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘political funding’ from SFJ

OpIndia Staff -

‘Protesters’ block road since January 2023, SC stays HC’s order to evict them: Judicial process so far and demand to release convicted Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist insists that ‘jihad’ means internal struggle: Verses Waseem Rizvi pointed out, what the Calcutta Quran Petition says, and the big fat lie

OpIndia Staff -

FPJ’s report on Pak-funded Maulana conspiring to kill Nupur Sharma blames the victim; gives cover-fire to jihadis baying for blood of Hindu leaders

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Mehar Jahan burns her husband’s private part with cigarettes, attempts to chop it off with knife

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata police ask X user to disclose identity for making a spoof video showing Mamata Banerjee vibing to Rumba Mumba

OpIndia Staff -

Vijaypura honour killing case: Ibrahimsab, Akbar awarded death penalty for setting pregnant Muslim woman on fire for marrying a Hindu boy, other 5 accused...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com