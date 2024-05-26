Sunday, May 26, 2024
PM Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Remal, IMD predicts midnight landfall at West Bengal & Bangladesh coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant weather disturbances for the state of Tripura in conjunction with Cyclone Remal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for Cyclone ‘Remal.’

Cyclone Remal is to make landfall today, at midnight between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts, as per IMD.

As per the IMD, from May 26-27, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning are predicted across Tripura. South, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, Khowai, and West districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. North and Unakoti districts are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.

“From May 27-28, the weather will intensify, with extremely heavy rainfall anticipated in Gomati and Sepahijala districts. Other regions, including South, Dhalai, Khowai, North, Unakoti, and West districts, will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds,” the IMD said.

From May 28-29, light to moderate rains will persist, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall predicted for the North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts. The remaining districts will likely experience thunderstorms with lightning.

IMD has urged the residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities. Preparations should be made to secure homes and livestock, and emergency supplies should be gathered in anticipation of prolonged power outages and potential flooding.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah as Remal is expected to build into an intense cyclonic storm.

Eastern Railway has already implemented various measures to ensure safety and minimize the impact which include activation of a disaster management team, round-the-clock monitoring of control rooms by the senior officers, regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations, continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information and keeping liaison with the Meteorological department.

Helpline Numbers issued at Sealdah: 033-23508794 (DOT) and 033- 23833326 (Auto Phone).

Notably, flight operations between Kolkata and Agartala have been suspended with the cancellation of all arrivals from Kolkata till Monday morning as Cyclonic Storm “Remal” intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

According to Agartala airport authorities, all flight arrivals from Kolkata to the city have been cancelled till 9 am on May 27.

“All flights arriving from Kolkata to Agartala are cancelled till 0900 hrs on 27 May 2024. Passengers are being informed by the concerned airlines. Other flights arriving from Delhi, Bangalore, and Guwahati are operating normally. Updates for air traffic will be provided further,” Agartala airport authorities said in a statement.

The storm, expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph, is likely to make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

