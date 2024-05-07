Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Updated:

Is PM Modi a dictator? Prime Minister breaks silence, reminds how Congress forcibly sterilised people and jailed journalists during Emergency

"They (Congress) used to put people in jail for not liking the songs of artists like Majrooh Sultanpuri. They stopped airing the songs of Kishore Kumar," Pm Modi added.

OpIndia Staff
Is PM Modi a dictator? Prime Minister breaks silence, asks journalists to compare autocratic measures of Congress and BJP
PM Modi during Times Now interview
11

On Monday (6th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the allegations of being an autocrat, which are levelled by the Congress-left ecosystem from time to time.

During an interview with Times Now, he asked journalist Sushant Singh to list ‘dictatorial measures’ under the BJP and compare them with the Congress.

“List out the things that the grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and great-grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) did. Start ticking on their activities. What was the first amendment of the Constitution done by PM Nehru? Point out that journalists used to write poems in jails during Emergency,” PM Modi emphasised.

“They used to put people in jail for not liking the songs of artists like Majrooh Sultanpuri. They stopped airing the songs of Kishore Kumar. Opposition leaders were in jail. List out how long they were there and for what reason,” he added.

“Also list how many governments they had toppled. They used to go to picnics using the vessels of the Indian Navy. Tell me what kind of democracy was that? You forcibly sterilised people as well., We know what happened to Gayatri ji. Look into the imposition of Article 56,” PM Modi continued.

“Once you make such a list, I can guarantee you that you will find that BJP comes nowhere close to Congress in dictatorship,” he concluded.

