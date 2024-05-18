Saturday, May 18, 2024
Within 6 months PoK will become part of India: Yogi Adityanath on Modi government’s third term

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will be included in India under the leadership of PM Modi.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath (Image credit: India Today)
10

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will become part of India within six months after Prime Minister Modi is re-elected for his third term. Addressing a rally here today, CM Yogi said that Pakistan is facing difficulties in saving PoJK.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen a new India. Borders have been secured, terrorism and Naxalism have been curbed. When the Mumbai blasts took place, the Congress-led UPA government used to say that the terrorists were from across the border. So what was the use of your missile then?” he said.

“A big British newspaper wrote that in the last three years, there were many terrorists in Pakistan who were killed and Indian agencies are behind it. We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time and within six months PoK will become part of India. Courage is needed for such work,” CM Yogi added.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that during the rule of Congress and parties in the INDIA bloc, the poor used to die of hunger while on the other hand PM Modi is giving free rations to 80 crore people.

“Those who are praising Pakistan, I want to tell them that PM Modi has lifted more people out of poverty than the entire population of Pakistan. If they lived in India they would not have died of hunger and would have received free ration,” he said.

He also added that if we want to make a better India, then we will have to respect everyone’s sentiments.

“Great men of India have to be respected. Every daughter will have to be given complete security. Every businessman will have to be protected and every youth will have to be provided employment,” CM Yogi said.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will be included in India under the leadership of PM Modi.

“When the Congress government was in power, we were told that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan. It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has ‘Occupied Kashmir,’ it is actually ours. Right now, agitation is happening every day in PoK and people are protesting against Pakistan by holding the Indian tricolour in their hands. If Modi ji gets 400 seats, then PoK will also become India’s part. It has already started,” Himanta said. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

