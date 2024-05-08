Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Pradeep Bhandari resigns from Zee News amid rumours of a ban on live coverage of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and HM Amit Shah

Notably, Bhandari's resignation came days after Zee Media Corporation terminated the services of former chief executive officer (CEO) Abhay Ojha. Ojha was terminated on May 4, 2024. The company, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for his termination.

Pradeep Bhandari resigns from Zee News (Image Source: Afaqs)
Popular psephologist Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday (May 8) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce he has resigned from Zee News.

“I have resigned from Zee News. I will not be hosting your favourite shows Taal Thok Ke at 5 PM, Aapka Sawal at 8 PM, & 24 Ki Sarkar at 10 pm, or present Exit Poll on Zee this election season,” Bhandari tweeted.

Bhandari’s resignation coincides with rumours of a purported blackout imposed by Zee News on live coverage of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath. While Zee News has not responded to the rumours, several social media users claim that Zee News has allegedly placed a ban on the speeches of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, and Amit Shah. 

