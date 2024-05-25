In the latest development in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, in which a teenager, in an inebriated state, had rammed his luxury car into a bike and killed two persons in East Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune on the morning of May 19th, the grandfather SK Agarwal has been arrested.

According to reports, the teen’s grandfather was arrested for ‘forcing’ the driver to ‘accept’ he was driving the Porsche during the accident.

Media reports have quoted sources as saying that after the accident, the grandfather locked the driver and urged him to take the blame instead of the minor. He also told him that the family would ensure that he is released scot-free in the case.

Meanwhile, the investigation was transferred from the Yerawada police station to the Crime Branch late on Friday (May 24). All the six accused arrested in the case including the teen’s father, Vishal Agarwal, were remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

It may be recalled that the Pune teen’s grandfather’s link with the underworld had come to the fore earlier.

OpIndia reported that Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused who started the family’s construction business, is facing trial for contracting the gangster Chhota Rajan’s shooter in 2009 to kill Shiv Sena’s Ajay Bhosale. Reports suggested that SK Agarwal was booked by the Pune police for hiring a mercenary from Chhota Rajan’s gang to kill the Shiv Sena corporator.

Surendra Kumar Agarwal had ironically, stood surety for the bail of his accused grandson. He also assured the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) that the minor would mend his ways. This means that it was on his assurance that the court granted bail to the 17-year-old.

The juvenile justice board gave the boy, who was intoxicated at the time of the accident, bail in exchange for a Rs 7,500 surety and his grandfather’s promise to keep him away from bad company.

Later on Wednesday (22nd May), the Juvenile Justice Board, however, cancelled the bail granted to the teenage driver and sent him to the Children Observation Centre. As per the order, the teen has been sent to remand home for 15 days, that is, till 5th June.