Saturday, May 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPune Porsche road rage case: Mafia-connected grandfather of the accused teenager arrested for shifting...
News Reports
Updated:

Pune Porsche road rage case: Mafia-connected grandfather of the accused teenager arrested for shifting the blame for the accident on the driver

Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused who started the family’s construction business, is facing trial for contracting the gangster Chhota Rajan’s shooter in 2009 to kill Shiv Sena’s Ajay Bhosale.

OpIndia Staff
Grandfather of the teen accused, who has links with the underworld, arrested for pinning the blame for the accident on their driver (Source: OneIndia)
11

In the latest development in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, in which a teenager, in an inebriated state, had rammed his luxury car into a bike and killed two persons in East Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune on the morning of May 19th, the grandfather SK Agarwal has been arrested.

According to reports, the teen’s grandfather was arrested for ‘forcing’ the driver to ‘accept’ he was driving the Porsche during the accident.

Media reports have quoted sources as saying that after the accident, the grandfather locked the driver and urged him to take the blame instead of the minor. He also told him that the family would ensure that he is released scot-free in the case.

Meanwhile, the investigation was transferred from the Yerawada police station to the Crime Branch late on Friday (May 24). All the six accused arrested in the case including the teen’s father, Vishal Agarwal, were remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

It may be recalled that the Pune teen’s grandfather’s link with the underworld had come to the fore earlier.

OpIndia reported that Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused who started the family’s construction business, is facing trial for contracting the gangster Chhota Rajan’s shooter in 2009 to kill Shiv Sena’s Ajay Bhosale. Reports suggested that SK Agarwal was booked by the Pune police for hiring a mercenary from Chhota Rajan’s gang to kill the Shiv Sena corporator.

Surendra Kumar Agarwal had ironically, stood surety for the bail of his accused grandson. He also assured the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) that the minor would mend his ways. This means that it was on his assurance that the court granted bail to the 17-year-old.

The juvenile justice board gave the boy, who was intoxicated at the time of the accident, bail in exchange for a Rs 7,500 surety and his grandfather’s promise to keep him away from bad company.

Later on Wednesday (22nd May), the Juvenile Justice Board, however, cancelled the bail granted to the teenage driver and sent him to the Children Observation Centre. As per the order, the teen has been sent to remand home for 15 days, that is, till 5th June. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspune, road rage, hit and run, porsche, agarwal, sk agarwal, pune police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com