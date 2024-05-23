Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that her “Cheer haran” happened in the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 adding that now her “character assassination” is being done every day after the assault incident. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal said that after the assault case, she felt betrayed and let down.

“I am feeling very betrayed right now, by everyone, whatever I am feeling right now, I just wish that God forbid anyone ever feels like this. I have lost everything. With people I worked with, I sat with them…. What they have not done to scare me, ‘Cheer Haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur Charitra Haran mera roz chalaya jaa raha hai’ (my character assassination is being done every day). I am unable to understand how this happened and why this happened. How can one be treated so badly? I feel very betrayed, I feel very let down,” she said.

Reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that he supports ‘free and fair police investigation, Maliwal said that the party has convicted her and found her “guilty.”

“They conducted an out-of-court trial and I was found guilty. The party is trying to convict me, so how can they say that there should be a free and fair investigation? I made only one call and one complaint, after that I remained silent for so many days because I wanted a free and fair investigation. Every day some doctored video, some doctored CCTV footage is shown, they sometimes say I am an agent of BJP, does character assassination, threatens me, then how will there be a free and fair investigation?” she said.

When asked if she expected any support from Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi minister Atishi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that she feels very ‘sad’ adding that every woman should stand with another woman.

“Aaj mere sath hua hai kal pata nahi kiske sath hoga’…Today I have shown courage to fight against such powerful people. But yes, it is true that I am completely alone. I feel very sad. I believe that every woman should stand with women…My career is over, I am ruined. In such a situation, why would I lie? At such a time, the women of AAP are not standing with me, which makes me feel very bad,” Maliwal said.

Following the assault allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal against a former aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the silence of the AAP chief on this matter shows his stance about the issue of the safety of women.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal’s complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

