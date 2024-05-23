JDS patron and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has issued a stern warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India from abroad and face the law in the obscene video case.

Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

In a letter posted on X, the former PM says he is not aware of where his grandson is but has warned him to return home and face the law.

I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further. pic.twitter.com/kCMuNJOvAo — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 23, 2024

“I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal’s activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth,” the former PM wrote.

Deve Gowda also appealed to his grandson to return if he have any respect left for him.

At this juncture, I can only do one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the Police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed this warning he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family, If he has any respect left for me he has to return immediately,” he said

“I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members,” the former PM added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing an SIT probe over the allegation of sexual harassment “along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India.”

Siddaramaiah in his letter to the Prime Minister said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

“I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern,” he said.

“It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general election, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country on the 27th of April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number 11135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings,” the Karnataka CM added.

Siddaramaiah expressed his concern that despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer, Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day.

“The Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation of the matter. The SIT is investigating the alleged crimes of Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused to face criminal charges,” he said.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer under section 41A CrPC, The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges like rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts to threaten the victims,” the Karnataka CM added.

He further urged PM Modi to consider this matter this utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions.

“Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, under Section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of the public,” he said.

According to the sources, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. The request is being processed.