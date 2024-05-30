Customs officials arrested Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s personal assistant at the Delhi airport after he was allegedly caught smuggling gold from Dubai. According to reports, customs officials at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport detained Shiv Prasad on Wednesday, May 29.

Along with seizing the gold, which was estimated to be worth Rs 30 lakh, the customs authorities also started an investigation to find out where the gold came from and whether it was genuine.

There is no official statement from Delhi Customs so far

According to the reports, customs officers questioned Kumar, who had flown in from Dubai to Delhi Airport, about where the gold came from and why he was bringing it to India. But he was unable to offer adequate explanations or convincing answers, nor could he produce the required documents.

The matter is currently being probed further.

Shashi Tharoor is a senior Congress leader and a former Union Minister. He is currently the sitting MP from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Interestingly, in 2020, allegations surfaced that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had links with the prime suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling case. He had then denied the allegations that the individual facing an investigation in connection with gold smuggling had gotten a job at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on his recommendation. The Consulate was first swept into the grip of the gold scandal when Swapna Suresh was made the second accused in the smuggling case.

Back then, Shashi Tharoor had sent a legal notice to a Malayalam News Channel called Kairali TV for broadcasting news about his alleged association with a prime suspect in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.