Who is Supriya Bharadwaj? The former ‘neutral’ journalist appointed as Congress National media coordinator

Supriya Bhardwaj, whose pictures on her social media profiles gives a glimpse into how deeply embedded she was into the Congress ecosystem and her closeness to the Gandhi family, was today formally appointed as the Congress National media coordinator.

Supriya Bharadwaj
Supriya Bharadwaj, journliast-turned-Congress worker, appointed as National Media Coordinator by grand old party (Image: erbmjha/X)
On 14th May, the All India Congress Committee appointed “neutral journalist” Supriya Bharadwaj as the National Media Coordinator of the Congress party. In a press note issued by Pawan Khera, member of the Congress Working Committee and Chairman of Media and Publicity for the grand old party, the appointment was announced in just one line that read, “Ms Supriya Bharadwaj is hereby appointed as National Media Coordinator with immediate effect”.

Who is Supriya Bharadwaj, the former ‘neutral journalist’ turned politician?

Supriya Bharadwaj is a former India Today journalist who worked in the media for over 16 years. In 2010, she joined Mail Today and in November 2016, she joined India Today/Aaj Tak. Her profile on Aaj Tak specifically mentions that she covered “Congress, Parliament and special stories”. Bharadwaj did a BBA followed by a master’s in mass communication.

Source: Aaj Tak

On 31st March 2023, she announced that it was her last day with India Today and Aaj Tak. In a post on X, she wrote, “Today is my last day in India Today Aaj Tak. And so far, last day on the TV news channel. This journey in TV News channels started in 2009-2010 and Thanks to all who were part of it. Since then, she was actively sharing updates on the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi’s boondoggle project, the two iterations of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharadwaj is best known for her pro-Congress stance. For years, she has not only been covering reports in a pro-Congress manner but also sharing friendly photographs with Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and former-Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda.

In 2019, OpIndia reported how she got a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to interview Rahul Gandhi. At that time, a portion of the interview went viral where Rahul Gandhi, with a sheepish smile tells the “journalist” Supriya Bhardwaj that in Parliament House, Bhardwaj had told Rahul Gandhi that “ye Rafale mudda khoon main ghus gaya hai” (The Rafale issue has entered the blood of the people).

There have been instances when she shared old videos and spread misinformation. In 2019, when she was with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Supriya claimed that PM Modi had gone to meet former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence. The reports claimed exclusive details about the meeting. However, later that report was deleted as it turned out the clip used in the video was from 2014. PM Modi has met former PM Manmohan Singh on several occasions in the past. 

The former PM had visited PM Modi at 7 RCR in May 2015 too. However, the particular video clip where PM Modi met Manmohan Singh at the latter’s residence and was greeted by Manmohan Singh and his wife is from May 2014, a day after PM Modi took oath as the PM of India for the first time. The PM had gone to meet his predecessor and the video was shared by PM Modi’s YouTube channel.

