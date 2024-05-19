How Fintech is streamlining transactions in Real Money games

Cutting-edge technological features and an immersive gaming experience have been key to the success and popularity of real-money games. However, one area where not only gamers hate to compromise, but gaming platforms wouldn’t want to risk either, is the movement of funds. Be it the initial deposit made to start a poker game or the withdrawal of the proceeds from a winning hand, fund flow in gaming platforms must be watertight.

Gaming platforms like Pocket52 are not just sticklers for poker rules and fair play, they have it all sorted when it comes to payments and transfers as well. More than 2 million Pocket52 players can deposit and withdraw funds around the clock. The platform is capable of completing withdrawals within 60 seconds. Speed is not the only highlight of fund management in online gaming platforms. These leading platforms are fully compatible with accepting and making payments across different payment modes safely and securely.

Digital Payments for Digital Gaming

Digital payment has been a key contributor to the success of real-money games. Gamers can transact in gaming platforms through payment modes such as credit and debit cards, e-wallets, UPI, mobile payment solutions, etc. The use of the latest payment modes has made transactions seamless in real-money game platforms.

Most of these digital payment modes are further linked to the gamer’s bank account. This, in turn, means that the safety and security of transactions is paramount for the customer. Digital payment provides a convenient and safe way to fund deposits and withdrawals. Being digital, your transactions in real-money game platforms are transparent and traceable. They are far less risky than cash transactions.

Digital payments have made real-money games more accessible to their patrons. Gamers can now participate in real-money games from anywhere in the world. Apart from being traceable and safe, these payments are also affordable and fast. Gamers have quick access to their funds at all times.

And the emergence of fintech companies has driven digital payment innovation in real-money games to new heights.

Revolutionising Digital Payments in Gaming

Fintech companies themselves have a lot in common with gaming companies. Therefore, some level of synergy between the two has always been a certainty. Fintechs thrive on technology and customer experience, just like gaming platforms. Both these sectors are highly regulated and are therefore well versed in the need to maintain data privacy and cybersecurity.

The impact of fintech-based innovations on the gaming industry is apparent. As mentioned earlier, features like 60-second withdrawals have been made possible through cutting-edge payment technologies. Not long ago, withdrawals from different types of platforms would take days, if not weeks. Advanced payment processing technologies, led by modes like wallets and mobile payment apps, have resulted in quick initiation of fund transactions and instant completion.

Gaming platforms have integrated these fintech innovations into their infrastructure. This has enabled you to make in-app or in-game purchases, buy virtual items or spend on other microtransactions with a single click on your screen. Digitised payments have curtailed the need to enter payment details every time while going for more secure authentication measures instead.

We are all too familiar with these authentication measures, but a deeper look tells us that these are nothing short of modern marvels. Security features like voice and face recognition and fingerprint scanning are ensuring the legitimacy of online payments. Gaming platforms are using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence solutions to keep a check on unauthorised and suspicious activities.

An Alchemy in the Making

Thanks to fintech innovations, gaming platforms can experiment with their revenue streams and product offerings. The use of the freemium model has helped gaming companies balance their audience, welcoming both casual gamers as well as serious rummy and poker enthusiasts. The platforms are now equipped with payment milestones for optional services. Gamers can pay and opt for premium content and exclusive features, an ad-free experience, access to private forums and many other subscription-based features.

More recent fintech innovations like tokenisation continue to benefit the gaming industry with superior fund management avenues. Sensitive payment information can now be tokenised, making them very difficult to interpret and manipulate. Tokenised transactions are expected to reach 1 trillion globally by 2026.

As fintechs continue to finetune blockchain and make it fit-for-purpose for gaming platforms like poker apps, payments in these platforms are getting more and more transparent. Crypto payments are proving to be a fast and cost-effective payment alternative for gamers.

Final Thoughts

Evolving fintech trends have reshaped the gaming industry with faster withdrawals, integration of multiple and latest payment wallets and apps, introduction of the latest payment verification processes, upgrading security with features like tokenisation and biometrics, and a lot more. Fintech innovations continue to optimise the gaming experience and add more convenience and security to it. The alchemy between the real-money games industry and fintechs is by no means over, as we expect to see exciting developments with each wave of tech evolution.