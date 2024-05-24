Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that his government will scrutinize the Other Backward Classes reservations given to Muslim communities in previous governments in the state adding that reservations should not be given on the basis of religion.

“Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and other parties of INDIA always talk about the rights of OBC. But they always cheat them. OBC certificates in Bengal were given to infiltrators and Muslims in Bengal from 2010-2024. It was like a knife in the chest for the OBC community. Calcutta HC order should be implemented with immediate effect. In other states, similar investigations should be done. In Uttar Pradesh, we will also do a detailed review regarding it. We won’t allow anyone to snatch OBC reservations,” Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said that the previous government did it just to gain the vote bank of a particular community which is unconstitutional.

“All their black deeds will be revealed. Any anomalies which have been done under the previous SP, BSP, or Congress government will be investigated. The Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. In the report of the Mandal Commission, many Muslim sects have been included. It is my personal recommendation that the report should also be scrutinized,” he said.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act. Those on the OBC list before 2010 will remain.

However, all OBC nominations after 2010 were cancelled.An estimated 5 lakh OBC certificates are set to be cancelled in light of the order.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came out in opposition to the Calcutta High Court order scrapping OBC certificates issued after 2010, saying that OBC Reservation will continue and she will move higher courts if needed.

