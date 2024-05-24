Friday, May 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP govt will scrutinise OBC reservation given to Muslims by previous governments: Deputy CM...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP govt will scrutinise OBC reservation given to Muslims by previous governments: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Calcutta HC order should be implemented with immediate effect. In other states, similar investigations should be done, said Keshav Prasad Maurya

ANI
7

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that his government will scrutinize the Other Backward Classes reservations given to Muslim communities in previous governments in the state adding that reservations should not be given on the basis of religion.

“Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and other parties of INDIA always talk about the rights of OBC. But they always cheat them. OBC certificates in Bengal were given to infiltrators and Muslims in Bengal from 2010-2024. It was like a knife in the chest for the OBC community. Calcutta HC order should be implemented with immediate effect. In other states, similar investigations should be done. In Uttar Pradesh, we will also do a detailed review regarding it. We won’t allow anyone to snatch OBC reservations,” Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said that the previous government did it just to gain the vote bank of a particular community which is unconstitutional.

“All their black deeds will be revealed. Any anomalies which have been done under the previous SP, BSP, or Congress government will be investigated. The Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. In the report of the Mandal Commission, many Muslim sects have been included. It is my personal recommendation that the report should also be scrutinized,” he said.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act. Those on the OBC list before 2010 will remain.

However, all OBC nominations after 2010 were cancelled.An estimated 5 lakh OBC certificates are set to be cancelled in light of the order.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came out in opposition to the Calcutta High Court order scrapping OBC certificates issued after 2010, saying that OBC Reservation will continue and she will move higher courts if needed.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Salim Panni, his associates abuse and assault Saba Naaz and her kids for supporting PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

‘A fraud on Constitutional power’: Read how the Calcutta HC exposed Left and Mamata govt’s appeasement scheme of including Muslims in OBC category

Dibakar Dutta -

‘Loony Left’ takes up generalised global ‘mental health’ concerns and vomits a word salad to blame it on Hindus of India, BJP, and Modi

Shraddha Pandey -

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shoot “Singham Again” in Jammu and Kashmir: How peace and prosperity came in the valley after removal of Article...

Rukma Rathore -

Activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case filed by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, suit was filed over her allegations in 2006

OpIndia Staff -

‘There is an international Khan Market gang as well’: Dr Jaishankar on anti-India ecosystem operating abroad with domestic support

ANI -

Skinned, bones shattered and minced flesh disposed of across Kolkata: Chilling details of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anwar’s murder

OpIndia Staff -

Modi government empowering women: Read about how PM Modi has ushered economic development and health-related improvement in the lives of women

Debraj B -

Mamata govt to approach higher court after Calcutta HC cancels OBC certificates over the inclusion of 77 classes of Muslims in the backward category...

OpIndia Staff -

Nupur Sharma murder conspiracy: More terrorists apprehended after Maulvi Sohail’s arrest, Pakistani links emerge

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com