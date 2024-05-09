On Tuesday (7th May), the US Embassy in Pakistan issued an advisory highlighting a threat of terror attack on Karachi Port in Pakistan. The Embassy asked the US government officials to restrict their access to the airport given the threat of a terrorist attack.

“The US Consulate General Karachi is aware of a threat of a terrorist attack at Karachi Port. In response to such situations, the US Embassy and Consulates sometimes restrict access to certain areas for official US government personnel. Karachi Port is temporarily restricted for official US government personnel,” the advisory read.

The advisory further asked the officials to avoid crowded places in Pakistan and keep a low profile. “Be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” it added.

US Embassy in Pakistan issues advisory indicating an imminent terror attack threat at Karachi Port in Pakistan. Area restricted for US Government personnel since May 7th. pic.twitter.com/ac1a6kYRdQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2024

Earlier, the US Embassy in Russia had also issued an advisory warning about imminent plans by terrorists to attack Moscow in March 2024. This alarm came after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that a planned synagogue shooting by a group associated with the Islamic State’s Afghan arm (ISIS-Khorasan) had been foiled.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said issuing an alert to the US officials.

The embassy asked all US citizens living in Russia to leave immediately but did not disclose detailed information regarding the nature of the threat. The caution advised avoiding large gatherings, especially concerts, for the next 48 hours and remaining careful in crowded locations.



The FSB revealed that an ISIS-Khorasan cell working in Russia’s Kaluga region had planned to attack a synagogue with guns. Reportedly, the attack happened on 22nd March at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow causing bloodshed.

Later the Embassy also issued a travel advisory asking US citizens to avoid travelling to Russia given the threat posed by the terror attack.