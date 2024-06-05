Vijayanagara Ujjivana Charitable Trust took to X on June 3 to announce the discovery of the ancient Vitthala Murti in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur town.

The trust said that the four-armed form of Vitthala sporting a Sri Vaishnava-style tilak appeared in a secret chamber of the Pandharpur temple just when the trust started demanding the reconsecration of the temples in Hampi. Saying so, Vijayanagara Ujjivana Charitable Trust urged PMO and Maharashtra and Karnataka CMOs to ensure its consecration in Hampi.

Vitthala, also known as Vithoba and Panduranga, is a Hindu god and a form of the god Vishnu in his avatar as Krishna. Vitthala is primarily worshipped in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“We express our great joy on discovery of ancient Vitthala in Pandharpur. It corroborates the legend about Vijaya Vitthala being shifted to Pandharpur during the destruction of Vijayanagara. We request @PMOIndia, @cmomaharashtra & @cmofkarnataka to ensure its consecration in Hampi,” wrote Vijayanagara Ujjivana Charitable Trust in a post on X informing about the discovery of the ancient idol of Lord Vitthala.

We express our great joy on discovery of ancient Vitthala in Pandharpur. It corroborates the legend about Vijaya Vitthala being shifted to Pandharpur during the destruction of Vijayanagara. We request @PMOIndia, @cmomaharashtra & @cmofkarnataka to ensure its consecration in Hampi pic.twitter.com/lX3Pe9iux7 — Vijayanagara Ujjivana (@VUjjivana) June 3, 2024

“Just when we have started insisting on reconsecration of our temples in Hampi, the deity of the grandest and largest of the temples in Hampi has mercifully revealed Himself to us. It is a testament to the fact that Paramatma is always ready to listen to our sincere prayers. It also shows that even in the darkest pages of our history, we may find acts of great devotion and valour,” the press release read.

The trust thanked Maratha sardars for their efforts to protect the Vitthala of Purandaradasa and linked the development to the reconsecration of Ramlalla at the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi Mandir.

It asked the state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka, as well as the Union Government, to return the murti to Hampi and re-consecrate it in the local temple.

The trust has been advocating that we should reconsecrate gods at the temples to worship them, rather than maintaining our temples as lifeless monuments.

“Let the Hindus of the world witness the homecoming of Vitthala of Vijayanagara… The restoration of worship in this temple shall herald the beginning of another Dharmic renaissance,” Vijayanagara Ujjivana Charitable Trust added in its press note on the discovery of the ancient idol.

Notably, two huge Venkatesh idols, each measuring roughly three to three and a half feet tall, have been found at the famous Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Ancient coins and what are thought to be divine footwear have also been discovered, along with a number of other idols of all sizes. Additionally, a goddess idol has been discovered.

Archaeology department excavations started on the night of May 31 after the basement was found during routine temple work. The department is currently conducting an investigation into the site in an attempt to find additional artefacts and assess their significance.