On Sunday, June 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as India’s PM for the third time. PM Modi led NDA alliance won the majority in recently concluded Lok Sabha alliance and defeated the Congress led I.N.D.I. alliance.

People watching the oath ceremony’s proceedings have noticed an interesting guest, and it was not one of the 8,000 guests officially invited to the event. The incident took place when Madhya Pradesh MP Durgadas Uikey, who is also known as DD Uikey, was taking oath as one of the union ministers. At that time, people noticed an animal in the background. Now speculations are on as to what the animal could be.

An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork



~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look 🐆

Can you spot something unusual happening here?



An animal, allegedly a leopard, was spotted walking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



This happened when MP Durga Das was carrying out official procedures on stage.

Animal seen in Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony…! Video viral in social media

While the visuals of the animal in the background during the oath ceremony has left netizens puzzled, there is no clarity as yet about which animal it was. While most people are guessing it was a leopard, but a leopard walking around openly in Rashtrapati Bhavan seems a bit far fetched.

On Sunday, President Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to a 72-member Council of Ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS) and five MoS with independent charge.