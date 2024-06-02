On Sunday, June 2, counting of votes for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is taking place. While in Arunachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power with a 2/3rd majority, ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is heading towards a clean sweep in Sikkim. Notably, BJP had won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh as Congress failed to find candidates to field against them.

The counting of votes for the in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began at 6 AM on Sunday, and as per latest information, BJP is on track to win 43 out of 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, National People’s Party (NPEP) is leading in 7 seats, while Congress is ahead in only 1 seat in the state.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, SKM is leading in 31 out of 32 seats in Sikkim, making it a clean sweep for the incumbent party. Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is ahead on 1 seat.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim went to polls along with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The total voter turnout in Sikkim was 79.88 per cent while Arunachal Pradesh saw 82.95 per cent voting.

The contest in Sikkim was between the ruling Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM and Pawan Kumar Chamling’s SDF. The BJP and Congress have also fielded candidates for the elections in Sikkim but are unlikely to win any seat in the assembly.

For the 60-member Arunachal assembly, the key fight was supposedly between the ruling BJP and the Congress, but Congress couldn’t even find candidates to contest. The BJP fielded candidates in all 60 seats, while the Congress contested in only 19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also fielded candidates in Arunachal Pradesh.