BJP to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh: Exit Polls

As voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will maintain its lead in Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, while also putting up a strong performance in Jammu.

Axis My India has predicted 6-9 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 2-4 seats for the INDIA bloc in Haryana. BJP is predicted to get 48 per cent votes, while the INDIA bloc’s vote share is expected to be at 44 per cent.

Times Now ETG has predicted 7 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for the INDIA bloc.

According to ‘Today’s Chanakya’ exit poll by News 24, NDA is expected to win six seats, and Congress is expected to win four seats.

Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA is expected to continue its clean sweep streak in the state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand sends five seats to the lower house.

Both Times Now ETG and News 24’s ‘Today’s Chanakya’ exit polls have predicted the BJP winning all five seats in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, NDA is expected to win all four seats, according to Axis My India.

According to India TV exit polls, NDA is expected to win 3-4 seats in the state.

The Times Now ETG has predicted the BJP to win three seats in the state and one seat for the INDIA bloc.

In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA is expected to win 2-3 seats according to Axis My India exit poll. The INDIA bloc is also expected to win 2-3 seats.

According to India TV exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 2-3 seats while the INDIA bloc can win 0-3 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of five Lok Sabha seats, out of which two are in Jammu and three in Kashmir.

Goa, which sends only two seats to the lower house, is expected to present a close contest.

Axis My India exit poll has predicted 0-1 seats for both NDA and INDIA blocs.

ABP C Voter has predicted 1-2 seats for NDA and 0-1 seats for the INDIA bloc.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)