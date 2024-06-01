On the day of the last phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress is indulging in intimidation of voters in Sandeshkhali, which has been in the eye of the storm for months due to suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

BJP said that Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government is using state machinery to influence voters of Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, including in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali, which has been in news for months, in the Basirhat subdivision of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, is voting in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on June 1.

BJP’s Social Media head Amit Malviya posted on X, “In a midnight operation, WB Police, on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, is going door to door in Bermajur, which is in #Sandeshkhali, and intimidating BJP booth agents.”

In a midnight operation, WB Police, on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, is going door to door in Bermajur, which is in #Sandeshkhali, and intimidating BJP booth agents. Women are being threatened and abused. Their voter cards are being snatched and they are being told not to… pic.twitter.com/bPSPed86VS — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 31, 2024

Malviya added, “Women are being threatened and abused. Their voter cards are being snatched and they are being told not to sit in the booths tomorrow. Power has been shut in the entire area. Local TMC goons are guiding the police. There is no woman cop accompanying them, as should have been the case, if this was a legitimate exercise.”

The BJP IT Cell head highlighted that they are providing security to their workers, and asked Election Commission of India to look into the matter urgently.

BJP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, also attacked Trinamool Congress saying that they were stopped from casting their votes in last 2 elections. She told ANI, “We have not been able to vote since 2011, but today I am confident that we will be able to cast our votes in the elections, with the blessings of God and Modiji. This is why we are heading to the booth to vote.”

Rekha Patra said, “TMC’s atrocities are not new, they have been doing it since 2011. We have tolerated this for a long time, and we can tolerate it for just one more day. The entire public of Basirhat will respond to them.”