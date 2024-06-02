On Saturday (1st June), a BJP worker was brutally murdered by a mob of 10-11 Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Chandpur village in Nadia district of West Bengal. The incident took place during the 7th Phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State

As per reports, the victim was identified as Hafizul Sheikh. He had recently joined the BJP. The accused first shot Sheikh and then severed his head from the rest of the body.

In visuals that have come to light, the beheaded body of Hafizul Sheikh could be seen lying unattended on one side of the road.

While speaking about the incident to the media, the victim’s brother said, “Sheikh was playing carrom at that time. An influential politician from the Chandpur village, belonging to the Trinamool Congress, and his accomplices came here and shot my brother twice.”

“Thereafter, they severed his head and took it away. This took place in broad daylight. Those involved in the heinous incident are criminals and anti-social. They did not stop here. The TMC goons then went to the house of other BJP workers an attacked them with bombs,” he added.

Sheikh’s brother stated that TMC goons Qasim, Sohoj, Nasim, Sobuj, Ali, Bandu and others were involved in the gruesome murder of his the victim. He said that the victim was earlier a member of the CPIM but had recently joined the BJP.

“My brother was a good man,” he said, demanding a CBI probe into the matter.