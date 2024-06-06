After the DMK cadre beheaded a goat, around whose neck a picture of Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai was tied, the BJP leader has strongly reacted to his symbolic beheading. On the 4th of June, during a media interaction, when asked about the incident, Annamalai asked the DMK workers not to butcher an innocent goat, instead, they can come after him in Coimbatore.

“Instead of killing an innocent goat, if DMK is so angry, come to me, I’m here only…” Annamalai said adding that the goat could have been spared.

I am staying here, and my place is in Tamil Nadu; I will not go anywhere.



Touch me if DMK has the guts, not the poor voiceless animals. pic.twitter.com/qhveOjH5aD — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy strongly condemned the goat beheading done in a public road on camera by DMK workers to mock Annamalai.

“This is an atrocious and arrogant way of exhibiting their political ambitions. I strongly condemn this. It is not going to stop us from opposing corruption and misgovernance. Annamalai has been raising his voice against the corrupt people in Tamil Nadu…we can hear some minor children’s voices from behind (in the video)…those who have done this must be punished for the violence in the middle of the road. By now govt should have taken action…it is the duty and responsibility of the Tamil Nadu Police to protect Annamalai…this says that those who are opposing him can go to any extent possible to finish him…” Thirupathy said.

As reported earlier, DMK cadres were seen beheading a goat on camera and celebrating the BJP’s loss. The ‘beheading’ was symbolically targeted at state BJP president and former IPS officer K Annamalai. The party workers had pasted a picture of Annamalai on the goat’s body before beheading it on the road and hooting in joy. On June 4, the DMK cadre in Coimbatore had held a victory march carrying a goat with a picture of Annamalai pasted on it. They declared that since Annamalai had been defeated, there would be ‘goat biriyani’ made.

DMK uses the ‘goat’ (Aadu in Tamil) as a derogatory reference for K Annamalai because the BJP president belongs to a humble farming family that raises goats. Earlier, Annamalai had said before the media that he owns no properties, except a few goats. Facing mockery derogatory remarks from the DMK cadre and leaders, Annamalai had earlier stated that he is not ashamed to be called a goat because his parents raised him and funded his education by selling goats.