Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi court dismisses Tahir Hussain's plea seeking statements of witness in 2020 northeast Delhi...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking statements of witness in 2020 northeast Delhi riots

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai noted that Hussain's request was aimed at obtaining statements from a witness, Rahul Kasana, recorded in separate rioting and money-laundering cases against him.

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain statement
Tahir Hussain plea seeking statement of witnesses in Delhi 2020 riots rejected by court
7

A Delhi Court recently dismissed a petition by Tahir Hussain seeking specific documents in a case related to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Hussain and several others face charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai noted that Hussain’s request was aimed at obtaining statements from a witness, Rahul Kasana, recorded in separate rioting and money-laundering cases against him.

Judge Bajpai also considered the response from Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who argued that the petition sought to gather defence documents prematurely, even before charges had been framed.

The court observed that the case is still in its initial stages, with charges yet to be framed. Consequently, the court held that the requested statements could not be considered at this time.

The court noted that Hussain’s plea did not clarify how the statements would benefit his defence, stating that it was neither necessary nor desirable to call for the witness statements as requested.

Background of the case

The Karkardooma Court previously denied bail to Tahir Hussain in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The court found reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against Hussain were prima facie true. The court also observed that Hussain had recently acquired a licensed revolver and a significant amount of cash, suspected to have been used in the rioting.

The court emphasized that bail should be denied if there are reasonable grounds to believe the accusations are prima facie true. The judge noted that the legal constraints under Section 43(D)(5) of the UAPA made Hussain’s case unsuitable for bail. Additionally, the court rejected Hussain’s bail request, contrasting it with the bail granted to co-accused Ishrat Jahan, stating that gender was not a relevant factor in Hussain’s case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Richest candidate in Lok Sabha 2024: NRI Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani wins from Guntur parliamentary constituency

OpIndia Staff -
According to the Election Commission of India website, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Pemmasani has secured 829271 votes (60.79%) and is leading by 332740 votes. YSRCP candidate KILARI VENKATA ROSAIAH got 505263 votes (36.49%).
Politics

Meet Suresh Gopi, the new Thrissur MP who created history for BJP by delivering the first Lok Sabha seat for the party in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Gopi's entry into politics was as dramatic as his film roles. He joined the BJP in 2016 and was appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP the same year. His candidature was seen as a strategic move by the BJP to leverage his popularity and appeal to a broader demographic in Kerala, a state traditionally dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

‘Queen’ defeats the ‘prince’: Actor Kangana Ranaut beats Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Another setback for AAP: Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy scam

Assembly Elections: Odisha set to get its first BJP CM in the state’s history, party crosses majority mark

‘From asking workers to mobilise to sar pe kafan, Rang De Basanti and more’: How I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders tried to fan violence ahead of...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com