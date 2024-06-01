Exit polls predict BJP opening account in Kerala, DMK-led alliance dominating Tamil Nadu

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that DMK and its allies are expected to win most of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the Congress-led alliance will retain its dominance in Kerala with the BJP and its allies also slated to win a few seats in the two southern states.

The exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA creating history by winning Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu. The INDIA bloc, which has both DMK and Congress in it, is set to win 33-37 seats.

The exit poll predicted a marked rise in NDA’s vote share in Tamil Nadu which is expected to go to 22 per cent. INDIA bloc is predicted to get 46 per cent. Tamil Nadu sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

According to News 18 exit poll, NDA is expected to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu while the INDIA bloc can win 36-39 seats in the state.

In Kerala, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA is to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. It said Congress-led UDF would win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seat.

The exit polls has predicted 27 per cent vote share for NDA in Kerala, which will be the highest the party has ever got in the state. The predicted vote share of LDF and UDF are 29 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

The News 18 exit poll predicted 1-3 seats for NDA in Kerala. It said UDF is expected to win 15-18 seats and LDF 2-5 seats.

The Times Now-ETG has predicted one seat for the BJP in Kerala. It said Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are expected to win 14-15 and four seats respectively.

Kerala sends 20 seats to the lower house of Parliament.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.

