Saturday, June 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGoa Police bust international sex trafficking ring that targeted young single Ugandan mothers, arrest...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Goa Police bust international sex trafficking ring that targeted young single Ugandan mothers, arrest kingpin

The racket, masterminded by Ugandan national Jojo Nakintu, operated both online through escort websites and offline, with agents stationed on beaches and roadsides in Arambol

ANI
8

Goa’s Mandrem Police launched a crackdown on a major international sex trafficking racket in a joint operation with the NGO Anyay Rahit Zindagi.

The raiding team arrested kingpin Jojo Nakintu, a Ugandan national, and unearthed a systematic operation wherein economically weak and single mothers from Uganda were on the target list of the traffickers, officials said.

Two victims have been rescued.

According to police, an FIR under sections 370 IPC and sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused.

The rescued women have been lodged in a Protective home at Merces.

As per SP North Akshat Kaushal, economically weak and young single mothers from Uganda were falsely promised jobs of employment at restaurants and cafes in Goa. After being brought to India, the traffickers threatened the young women and seized their passports and visas, forcing them into prostitution under threat of violence.

The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker Jojo Nakintu, operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients as well as offline, standing on the beach and roads at Arambol.

The initial information regarding this racket was received when one of the victims contacted the embassy. Through the assistance and support of the embassy, Goa police were able to reach out to the location of the victims.

Further investigation into the same was ongoing.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com