In a first response after the election results started coming in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gratitude to the public for electing the NDA government for the third consecutive time. He called it a “historical feat”. Bowing down before the public, PM Modi assured to continue the good work done in the ten years of the Modi government added that they will keep fulfilling the aspirations of the public. He also lauded the efforts of the party cadres for their hard work.

PM Modi tweeted both in Hindi and English, “People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded party cadre describing them as the biggest asset for the party.

He wrote, “This victory of BJP for the third time is the result of the tireless hard work of our workers. For this victory, I congratulate the National President of BJP Mr. @JPNadda ji, and all the BJP workers working hard in every part of the country.”

He added, “For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset. The hard work with which all of you have sought blessings of the people for Modi Ji by going door to door, street to street from North to South and East to West is truly commendable. I heartily congratulate all of you for this Herculean effort.”

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP is leading (including declared seats) on 239 seats. BJP-led pre-poll alliance, NDA is leading/won 290 seats, 18 more than the halfway mark.

The saffron party has swept several states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it has also improved its performance in several states including in southern states. However, the party has suffered a major jolt in major states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra where it has faired poorly than predicted.