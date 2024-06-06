The 2024 Lok Sabha election results are out and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by the BJP has unanimously selected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his return as Prime Minister of India for a historic third term in a row. As Modi is ready to take the oath of office for the third time on Saturday, June 8, making history as the first (and only) three-term prime minister of India since Congress’ Jawaharlal Nehru, the I.N.D.I. Bloc members are unwilling to step out of their delusional world.

Speaking to the media on June 5, after the I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting, ER Eswaran, General Secretary, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi said that the people’s mandate is clearly for the I.N.D.I.A bloc, however, the odds are not in their favour and the circumstances are unfavourable.

Delhi | After I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, ER Eswaran, General Secretary, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi says, "The mandate is clearly for the I.N.D.I.A bloc. But the situation is not conducive and numbers are not with us."#EREswaran #INDIABloc pic.twitter.com/rhPAK2opp2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 5, 2024

“The mandate is clearly for the I.N.D.I.A bloc. But the situation is not conducive and numbers are not with us,” he was heard telling the reporters.

Using Tamil Nadu as an example, the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi MLA explained that the I.N.D.I alliance could have gained power if the alliance remained intact in other states, presumably alluding to the internal divisions among the bloc’s members over seat allocation. It may be recalled how, before they could reach a seat-sharing formula, the opposition parties had bitterly fought among themselves.

However, what is done is done and ER Eswaran should once re-examine the numbers before making such a statement. While it is true that the BJP-led NDA has backed fewer seats this time, the BJP has nevertheless secured more seats on its own than the I.N.D.I. alliance has done collectively.

Though BJP’s performance fell considerably short of its achievements in both 2014 and 2019, it has still emerged as the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha by securing 240 seats in the 543-seat house. In contrast, the opposition I.N.D.I. alliance, led by the Congress party, has together secured 232 seats, 8 short of what the BJP has secured alone.

Though it will now need the backing of a coalition of allies to cross the 272-seat threshold, Modi’s party still retains the capacity to form the next government in India. Together with its allies, collectively known as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP secured a total of 293 seats.

A party needs to win 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha to establish a government, and the results unequivocally demonstrate that the BJP-led NDA continues to have the mandate of the people of India and the numbers.

INDI alliance decides to not stake claim for government, says will continue to fight against Modi government

On Wednesday (June 5), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the INDI alliance will not stake a claim at the government and continue to fight against the Modi government. A report by News 18 quoting sources said the INDI alliance will sit in the opposition and make no attempts to form a government at the centre.

The Congress president announced after the conclusion of the INDI alliance meeting at his residence earlier this evening.