INDI alliance decides to not stake claim for government, says will continue to fight against Modi government

On Wednesday (June 5), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the INDI alliance will not stake a claim at the government and continue to fight against the Modi government. A report by News 18 quoting sources said the INDI alliance will sit in the opposition and make no attempts to form a government at the centre.

The Congress president announced after the conclusion of the INDI alliance meeting at his residence earlier this evening.

“We discussed the political situation in detail and concluded finally that we should say in one voice: “The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people’s mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation,” Kharge said.

“This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India, and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism, and also to save the democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government,” He further added.

Earlier today, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, making it official that he will be the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. The resolution was passed unanimously on 5th June 2024 after NDA partners held a meeting at PM Modi’s official residence in New Delhi.

At the meeting, the BJP secured the support of 293 MPs, well ahead of the majority mark. While the pre-poll alliance has 292 MPs including BJP’s 240, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha with 1 MP joined the meeting and signed the letter confirming support to the BJP-led alliance. Leaders of TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, NCP, JD(S) and other NDA members attended the meeting. While it was reported that NCP’s Ajit Pawar skipped the meeting, party leader Praful Patel was there.

The resolution letter issued after the meeting lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country in every field. It also highlighted that it is after six decades that the voters have elected a strong government with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time.