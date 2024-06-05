Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in the 106-years-old Shiv Temple also known as Rani Ka Temple in Gulmarg

The Maharani Temple was built by Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1915. In 2021, the Indian Army, with the help of locals, renovated the 106-year-old Shiva Mandir in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
1

On Wednesday, June 5, the ancient Shiv Temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg caught fire. Social media has been replete with images of the temple also famously known as Rani Ka Temple or Mohineshwar Shivalaya, engulfed in fire.

“Devastating fire engulfed the historic MahaRani temple in Gulmarg overnight, reducing it to ashes,” posted journalist Aditya Raj Kaul as he shared before and after pictures of the historic temple.

Rani Temple or Mohineshwar Shivalaya, is popular as the spot where the famous Bollywood song “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” of the movie Aap Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz was shot.

The Maharani Temple was built by Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1915. This temple belongs to the Dogra Kings of Jammu and Kashmir. It is one of the temples controlled by the Dharmarth Trust and is managed by the erstwhile royal family.

The Maharani temple, which lies in the centre of Gulmarg, is an illustration of how different religions may coexist, with a Muslim priest conducting ceremonies there.

The Shiv Temple in Gulmarg

In 2021, the Indian Army, with the help of locals, renovated the 106-year-old Shiva Mandir in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

The Muslim temple caretaker, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, spoke on the occasion and remarked that the Shiva temple is a testament to Kashmir’s strong tradition and pluralistic culture. He also urged the people of Gulmarg to carry on performing community duty in the true spirit of Kashmiriyat and without regard to one’s religious background.

It is important to note that large-scale, illegal constructions have left Gulmarg damaged during the past few years. A number of restaurants had also appeared close to the temple.

