On June 9th, two BJP workers in the village of Boliyaru in Karnataka’s Mangaluru were brutally stabbed by 20-30 unidentified Muslims for celebrating the victory of the return of PM Modi to power at the center for the third consecutive time. Two BJP workers identified as Harish Anchan, 41, and Nandakumar, 24 were brutally assaulted and stabbed by the Muslim individuals who got irked by the ongoing celebrations on the evening of the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the information exclusively obtained by OpIndia, the BJP workers in the Mudipu village and the nearby Boliyaru village were celebrating the victory of the BJP-led NDA forming the government at the center. They rallied around the streets and also raised slogans in the village in favor of BJP. However, as the workers celebrating the victory passed through the local masjid in Boliyar, the slogans happened to irk the local Muslims who followed the BJP workers on the bikes.

Local reports suggest that around 20-30 Muslims from the Boliyar village followed the BJP workers on their bikes and blocked their path near Samadhan Resto-Bar. The people from the Muslim community then began arguing with the BJP workers for celebrating the victory of PM Modi and the recent electoral victory of Capt Brijesh Chowta in the Lok Sabha elections and also for raising slogans in favor of the BJP.

After a minor altercation, the accused persons began attacking the BJP workers, gathering the local residents who failed to pacify the matter. Later, the Muslim accused persons stabbed two of the BJP workers identified as Harish and Nandakumar. Meanwhile, one of the BJP workers identified as Krishna Kumar was also brutally assaulted by the Muslims.

OpIndia has exclusively learned that Muslims also pulled off the saffron scarfs and clothes of the BJP workers in a bid to express their anger against the BJP and its workers celebrating PM Modi’s victory.

The victim persons at present have been admitted to KS Hegde Hospital in the Deralkatte region of the state. The health condition of one of the BJP workers is believed to be critical while others are getting treated.

The Mangaluru Police has filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint filed by BJP worker Krishna Kumar, who was brutally assaulted by the Muslims. The Police are deeply investigating the incident and are collecting all the pieces of evidence including the CCTV camera in the region in which the incident is said to have been recorded.

The security in the Mudipu village and Boliyaru village has been tightened to prevent further escalation of violence. Team OpIndia talked to some of the BJP workers on the ground who condemned the incident. They demanded the strictest punishment against the Muslims who attacked the BJP workers.

OpIndia also contacted the Mangaluru Police to know the recent updates in the case. However, the calls remained unanswered. The report will be updated once the relevant details are obtained. So far as now, the police have filed an FIR in the case and have identified some of the individuals who launched an attack on the BJP workers. However, no arrests have yet been made.