Kasim, Monis and Soyab try entering the Parliament with forged Aadhar cards, arrested, Delhi Police begins probe

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation against three people who were allegedly using fake Aadhar cards to enter the Parliament complex.

The FIR states that one Kasim was using the Aadhar Card of Monis, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Monis who was also among the three workers apprehended also showed the exact same identity card.

The identity card of the third apprehended persons Soyab showed him to be a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR states that the trio had showed the identity cards while trying to get entry into the Parliament Complex on a casual entry pass.

According to the FIR the three are said to under employment of a contractor. The Aadhar card of Monis and Kasam shows the same number with individual photographs. These cards appear to be forged. The third worker, Soyab’s, identity is being ascertained and is also under probe as per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police

The incident is of the afternoon of May 4 and the FIR has been filed under Sections 419 (Cheating by impersonation), 465 (Commiting forgery), 468 (Using forged documents for the purpose of cheating, 471 (Fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged and 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence)

All three identity cards have been seized by the Police and a detailed investigation in underway.

In December last year, six people were arrested for illegally entering parliament and throwing smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha. On Thursday Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena accorded prosecution sanction against Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)