Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Jammu & Kashmir: Two days after the tragic Reasi terror attack, Gunshots heard in Hiranagar area of Kathua

Meanwhile, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack and 33 others were injured.

ANI
Representational image (English Jagran)
2

Two days after the terror attack in Reasi in which ten pilgrims were killed, gunshots were reportedly heard by villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua on Tuesday, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

