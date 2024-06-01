On 1st June evening, the voting for the World’s largest election concluded, in a largely peaceful poll process barring some violence in West Bengal. While the results of the votes will be counted on 4th June, several poll agencies and media houses collaborated to conduct exit polls. As per the results predicted by these exit polls, BJP-led NDA is set to return to power with a huge verdict, while INDI Alliance is predicted to suffer a massive defeat.

While a large number of exit polls were conducted, all of them have returned similar numbers, and it is a unanimous verdict among the pollsters that Narendra Modi is set to become the prime minister for the 3rd term. Against the PM Modi’s call for over 400 seats for NDA, the alliance is predicted to win over 360 seats, as per most exit polls.

Taking the average of all exit polls announced, NDA is expected to win 363 Lok Sabha seats, almost 100 more than required 273 seats required to form the government at the centre. The leaderless INDI Alliance may win 141 seats, while other parties, which are not part of the any of the two major alliances, are predicted to win 36 seats.

Among the different exit polls, the India TV – CNX exit poll has given the highest number to NDA, predicting 371-401 seats, with the median number being 386. However, this can up after News24 – Today’s Chanakya numbers are out, which is expected to predict over 400 seats for NDA. On the other hand, Sudarshan News – Prabodhan has predicted lowest 98 seats for INDI Alliance. Sudarshan is the only poll to predict two-digit number for the opposition alliance.

As per almost all exit polls, BJP alone will cross the majority mark, while the Congress party is not expected to improve much.

Republic TV this year conducted two exit polls, through Matrize and P-MARQ, and both have given similar numbers.

Among the 11 Exit Polls tracked by OpIndia, only three have not published their final numbers at the time of publishing this report, India Today – My Axis, India TV CNX and News 24 Today’s Chanakya. Therefore, the average numbers are based on 8 exit polls that have published their predictions for all 543 seats.

Notably, some exit polls have predicted a range instead of a fixed number, and for those polls, the median of the range has been used.