In a first reaction after the announcement of the results, Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Prime Minister for the NDA’s victory in Lok Sabha and Andra Pradesh state assembly elections. Quoting PM Modi’s tweet, he asserted that the public mandate is a reflection of their trust in the NDA alliance and its vision for the state. Notably, there have been reports that the opposition has been trying to court and poach NDA partners as no party attained a majority on its own. Amidst such reports and an apparent rejection of the same, the TDP Chief emphasised that NDA will work together to rebuild Andra Pradesh and restore its glory.

TDP Chief wrote, “Thank you, @narendramodi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.”

Additionally, a senior leader of the TDP categorically noted that there is no question of supporting the I.N.D.I. Alliance asserting that “it’s a matter of credibility”.

A senior leader of the TDP, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar told the news agency PTI, “Our pre-poll pact with the BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn’t just political arithmetic; it’s a matter of credibility.” He categorically stated, “We will remain part of the NDA. There is absolutely no question of supporting the India bloc.”

Earlier, PM Modi thanked the people of the state for giving an exceptional mandate for NDA in Andra Pradesh. He also congratulated his alliance partners TDP Chief Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP karyakartas for the emphatic victory.

PM Modi tweeted, “Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu, and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty, and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come.”

Furthermore, while addressing party workers in state headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said that NDA has done stellar performance in Andra Pradesh under the leadership of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is seemingly poised to become the next state Chief Minister.

According to the Election Commission of India website, the NDA alliance is leading/won 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Additionally, Andra Pradesh went for assembly elections simultaneously, and the alliance is leading/won 163 out of 175 assembly seats. As per the breakdown, TDP is leading on 134 seats, Jana Sena on 21 seats and BJP is ahead on 8 seats. Meanwhile, the incumbent ruling state, YSRCP is ahead on 12 seats.