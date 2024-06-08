The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key accused from Imphal airport in a case relating to a transnational conspiracy by insurgents and terrorist gangs to exacerbate the Manipur violence and spread terror in the north-eastern states.

Thongminthang Haokip alias Thangboi Haokip alias Roger (KNF-MC) has been arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case which was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19 last year.

As per the NIA, the conspiracy had been hatched by Kuki and Zomi insurgents backed by terrorist organisations based in the north-eastern states and in neighbouring Myanmar with the aim to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the region and wage war against the government of India through violent attacks.

“The accused was found to have been involved in attacks on security forces at various places during the ongoing insurgency and violence. He was in touch with the insurgent group, Kuki National Front (KNF)-B of Myanmar, for logistics support to aggravate the volatile situation in the state of Manipur and create terror in the minds of the people,” the NIA said.

NIA investigations have revealed the accused had met the leaders of PDF/KNF-B (Myanmar) for the supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for use in the current phase of violence in Manipur. He has admitted to having participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the state.

“He has also admitted being a member of the Kuki National Front- Military Council (KNF-MC) and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV). Further investigations are continuing to identify and track others involved in the conspiracy and scuttle the terrorist outfits’ plans to destroy the peace and stability of the north-eastern region,” added the anti-terror agency.

