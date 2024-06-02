Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the Modi government has approved the setting up of an Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati. IIM Ahmedabad will be the mentor institution for IIM Guwahati.

The Assam CM shared a letter written by the Higher Education Ministry to the IIM Ahmedabad director, informing about the decision to establish the second IIM in the North East, after IIM Shillong. The letter was written on 10th April, but CM Sarma disclosed it today. This means that the new IIM was granted by the outgoing Modi govt, but it could not be announced at that time because the model code of conduct for the general elections was in force, polling for which ended yesterday.

Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat'l Law Univ & now IIM



The CM tweeted, “Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri Nnarendra Modi ji has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University & now IIM”.

The letter shows that the Assam govt had offered land at four different sites for the institution, and a site selection committee led by Prof. V K Paul pf School of Planning and Architecture selected a 76.8332 hectare plot at Marabhita on the outskirts of Guwahati. The place is situated around 25 km south west of Guwahati, near the Chhaygaon town.

The letter states that the Higher Education Department has agreed to all recommendations made by the site selection committee. Accordingly, the union ministry granted in-principle approval of the proposal for establishment of new IIM at Marabhita in Kamrup District near Guwahati in Assam. The ministry also approved that the IIM Ahmedabad shall be the Mentor Institute for establishment of the proposed new IIM at Kamrup.

In the letter to the Director of IIM Ahmedabad, Ministry of Education directed to “take further initiatives for preparation of the Detailed Project report (DPR) for establishment of IIM at Kamrup in consultations with the Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Government of Assam and submit the DPR to this ministry for further necessary action on the proposal.”

Notably, after Guwahati University and Assam Engineering College, this will be the major academic institution located south of Brahmaputra. IIT Guwahat, AIIMS Guwahati and the National Law University are located in North Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared several documents showing how the state government presented a strong case before the Modi government for setting up an IIM in the state. He wrote, “Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Hon’ble Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati.”

He envisaged these premiere institutes to collaborate among themselves and industry to unleash the power of multidisciplinary education. The CM said that this will be game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfil the state’s economic aspirations.

Noting how the decision was taken swiftly after the state govt presented its case, CM Sarma said, “As evident from the letters, the swift transformation from idea to execution illustrates the power of a Double Engine government.”