Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold seven meetings on a wide range of topics on Sunday, including a brainstorming session to review the agenda for the new government’s first 100 days, sources said.

According to government sources, the first meeting will be held to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in the northeastern states. Then, he will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country.

He will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day (June 5) on a large scale. Then he will hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for a 100-day program of the new government after the exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP.

The exit poll outcomes were declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

They have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by opposition parties.

A few exit polls even predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of “400 paar” as claimed by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted ‘Modi 3.0’ with PM Modi having led the BJP’s poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign.

