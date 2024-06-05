On Tuesday (4th June), a shocking murder case came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. A man named Qadir Musalman stormed the house of a Dalit family and stabbed a girl to death. According to reports, the accused frequently visited the victim’s house and had been harassing her for a long time. According to reports, the motive for the murder is said to be a love triangle. Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

The incident took place in the Kotwali City police station area of Pratapgarh district. On Tuesday, the victim’s father lodged a complaint at the police station. In the complaint, he stated that he and his family live in Kanshiram Colony in the city. He has two daughters. The elder daughter’s name is Jyoti, whom he married off in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim’s father, Nandiram, stated that a young man named Qadir Musalman had been visiting their house for the past 1-2 years. Qadir worked as a roti maker in hotels. Nandiram further mentioned that he was not at home on Tuesday. Qadir came to the house at 3:30 pm when Jyoti was there with her younger sister, Pushpa.

During this time, Qadir entered the house and began abusing the victim, hurling casteist slurs. He then took out a knife and attacked Jyoti. Her sister, Pushpa, got scared and called their father. By the time the complainant reached home, his daughter had passed away.

Jyoti’s body, soaked in blood, was lying on the ground. Nandiram then informed the police about the matter. The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. After killing Jyoti, Qadir has been absconding. The police are conducting raids in search of Qadir, who originally hails from Meerut. They have formed several teams for this purpose.

OpIndia has accessed a copy of the complaint. Qadir has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the SC/ST Act. Media reports suggest that a love triangle is behind Jyoti’s murder. It has been reported that Jyoti separated from her husband 4 years ago.